Trump Orders Navy to Shoot Small Boats Dropping Mines in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Thursday instructed the U.S. Navy to shoot small boats dropping mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announced the move in a post on Truth Social

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” he wrote.

“Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

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Trump’s order comes days after he announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, after Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad for peace talks did not materialize, with the original two-week ceasefire deadline approaching:

Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP

After anonymous-sourced reporting suggesting the president was considering a three-to-five-day extension, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday afternoon that Trump had “not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal.”