Mayor Calls Out ‘Thugs’ over Shooting in Baton Rouge Mall

Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards (R) called out “the thugs” who opened fire in the Mall of Louisiana Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine wounded.

WBRZ noted that the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse hinted at the attack being targeted, saying, “This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

WWLTV reported on the “perpetrators” who carried out the shooting, which occurred “after two groups of people got into an argument.” They noted that Mayor Edwards indicated at least one of persons involved may not yet have been apprehended.

Edwards also said, “To the thugs that did this, we’re gonna catch you.”

He added, “The devil lives everywhere. If someone gets in their mind that they’re going to do something like this, they’re going to do something like this.”

The conditions of the victims was not released, nor is it clear if all nine of the injured were shot.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.