An alleged would-be mass shooter was arrested by Florida authorities while enroute to the festival he intended to target in New Orleans, Louisiana.

KATC noted that the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, man, Christopher Gillum, was arrested Wednesday night.

WWLTV reported that Gillum was tracked to Destin, Florida, from where he planned to go “to New Orleans…[and allegedly] carry out a mass shooting at a festival and then die by ‘suicide by cop.’”

Gillum was wanted by Orleans Parish for “terroristic threats.” Arresting officers found a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition in his hotel room.

WUSA9 pointed out that Gillum “is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail as a fugitive from justice pending extradition to Louisiana.”

The exact festival Gillum allegedly planned to attack was not revealed nor was any motive for the alleged would-be attack provided.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.