Five people were shot, one fatally, during a possible “drive-by” shooting at a pre-prom gathering in Brownsville, Tennessee, Friday evening.

FOX 13 reported the incident occurred at Webb Banks Passive Park, where more than 100 Haywood High School students were gathered. WTVF noted the “group of students and young people were taking prom pictures ahead of the evening’s festivities” when the shots rang out.

Law enforcement’s preliminary investigation suggested “multiple groups may have been involved, and authorities are exploring the possibility of a drive-by.”

The deceased student was identified as Saturah Hayes.

Haywood County Schools Superintendent Amie Marsh sent a letter to school families saying, in part, “The senseless tragedy that occurred last night leaves a hole in our hearts and will forever change the lives of all the families touched by this unspeakable event.”

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. released a statement in which he said, “The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of this beautiful young lady who lost her life.”

Garrett pledged to “bring justice” for Hayes’ family.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.