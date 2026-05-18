Arkansas Police Officer in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Neck

Fort Smith, Arkansas, police officer Kyle Newman is in critical condition after being shot by a driver he was checking for intoxication about 1:30 Sunday morning.

He approached a truck belonging to Joshua Keller after Keller allegedly crashed it. Newman suspected Keller was intoxicated and questioned him outside of the truck, 4029TV reported.

Keller became agitated and “got back in his truck and attempted to drive away.”

The City of Fort Smith issued a press release which said, “At one point during the encounter, Keller became argumentative, re-entered the vehicle, and attempted to flee. As Officer Newman attempted to detain him outside the vehicle, Keller produced a handgun and shot Officer Newman in the neck.”

Keller fled in his pickup truck and other officers gave chase. The pursuit ended with Keller shot dead “near the Grand Avenue exit on Interstate 540 northbound,” 5 News Online noted.

The City of Forth Smith is asking the whole of its community “to keep Officer Newman, his family, and all involved personnel in their thoughts and prayers.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.