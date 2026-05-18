A gang of violent juveniles has been captured on video involved in a wild all-out brawl in a Washington, DC, Chipotle outlet Saturday night with chairs alternatively being thrown and used as weapons as the wild melee unfolded.

In the background shrieks can be heard from those forced to watch the delinquent fight unfold.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has since said they are aware of this incident and are investigating, ABC 7News reports.

Ken Ledet, who lives in the Navy Yard, told 7News he has seen chaotic scenes like this in recent months.

“It’s not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it’s disappointing to know this is still happening,” Ledet told the outlet.

“I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn’t come here last night.”

The disorder came after United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday her office will step in and prosecute parents of minors involved in the increasingly frequent “teen takeovers.”

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She specifically cited similar instances of chaos in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

“We’re going to charge them, and if you drop your kid off and you fail to supervise them or you let them skip school to join the chaos, you are going to face fines, court-ordered classes and possible jail time,” Pirro said, per the New York Post.

Parents could face up to six months in jail on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Pirro.