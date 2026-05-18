Things got very heated during Chicago’s traditional Crosstown Classic on Sunday when Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong got into a vulgar yelling match with a Chicago White Sox fan after he missed a fly ball.

The incident occurred during the fifth inning as the White Sox were trailing 4-2, when the player, who often goes by his initials, PCA, was unable to catch a fly ball by Sox infielder Miguel Vargas, who hit a ball to deep center with two men on base. PCA’s missed catch allowed the game to tie up, 4-4.

As it happened, a female Sox fan sitting behind the fence was amused at PCA’s performance. And she let him know about her displeasure in no uncertain terms, telling him, “You suck.” PCA replied in kind, yelling at her, “You suck my fucking dick bitch!”

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The woman in the altercation later took to social media to explain that she was “Just trying to celebrate my engagement party in the patio.” And that PCA’s missed catch amused her.

“Our goal the entire time we planned this was we knew PCA was in center field and we’re like, ‘We’re going to heckle him at some point,'” the Sox fan told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Reporters asked the player about his outburst, and he explained that “Some lady decided to start talking shit and I felt the need to say it back.”

That wasn’t the only time PCA taunted a fan during the game. According to Yahoo Sports, he also yelled at another fan that he would “fuck you up” while he was standing in the on-deck circle.

The Sox bested the Cubs in two games out of the three-game series.

The Cubs (29-18) are still in first place in the NL Central, and the White Sox stand at 24-22 thus far.

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