Teen Shot, Hospitalized After Florida Beach ‘Takeover’

A 17-year-old was shot during a “teen takeover” at the beach in Clearwater, Florida, around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to FOX News.

Clearwater Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Walek said the takeover was set up via social media and resulted in an altercation, which was followed by shots being fired.

Walek said, “You can phrase it however you want: Teen takeover, meetup, it’s all organized on social media.”

He added, “I want to send a very, very clear message to anyone who plans to come here and engage in the kind of behavior that we saw this evening: Don’t do it; if you do, your trip to the beach will end up with a trip to jail.”

WFLA pointed out that the day could have gone even worse, but the CPD Threat Management Unit was made aware of a “planned gathering” and prepared accordingly.

The 17-year-old’s wounds are not life-threatening.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.