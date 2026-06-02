Nolte: Scott Pelley’s ‘60 Minutes’ Meltdown Crystallizes Everything Wrong with Media

Scott Pelley, the disgraced, aging, far-left, and notoriously self-important 60 Minutes correspondent, had a major meltdown on Monday that only confirmed what every Normal Person knows is wrong with the legacy media.

Late last week, CBS News chief Bari Weiss replaced 60 Minutes’ executive producer Tanya Simon with technology reporter and author Nick Bilton.

Also fired was 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, the woman made infamous after she was caught deceptively editing video of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). That was in 2021, and any credible news organization would’ve fired her then.

Anyway, Bilton held a meeting on Monday with the 60 Minutes staff, and according to numerous reports, Pelley used this meeting to crystallize everything wrong with the corporate media by way of his 1) breathtaking arrogance and lack of humility, and 2) refusal to accept any kind of change.

Even though Tanya Simon and her predecessor, Bill Owens (who quit in a snit last year) have turned 60 Minutes into a national laughingstock with zero credibility, Pelley’s oblivious attitude is that everything should be allowed to continue on as it was. The reason for this stance is obvious: change is an admission that something was wrong, and a pompous ass like Scott Pelley lacks the maturity or humility to deal with it.

Get a load of this guy:

In a meeting held Monday, Pelley lashed out at Bilton and current CBS News management, according to multiple press reports, alleging that Bari Weiss, the CBS News Editor in Chief who orchestrated an overhaul of the program last week, is “murdering 60 Minutes.” Pelley also alleged that Weiss held “no qualifications for her job” and said Bilton has “slender qualifications for this job.” … Pelley also demanded to know why CBS News fired former Simon, Alfonsi and Vega, asking Bilton, “Why should we expect any of this is going to be any better?” Status reported that Bilton attempted to deflect the queries and wound up ending the meeting prematurely. Charles Forelle, a new CBS News senior editor, recently hired by Weiss from the Wall Street Journal, told Pelley several times he was being “rude,” according to Status, which reported the remarks based on an audio transcript of the meeting it obtained.

What an asshole.

My two cents? Pelley either wants to quit or get fired, so he’s posing as the hero Standing Up For Capital “J” Journalism, and ensuring his “noble and brave stand” leaks before he announces he’s parted ways with CBS to spend more time with his Substack.

Below is a video of Pelley using 60 Minutes to actively cover up Joe Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline as a mere stutter… in October of 2023!! That was just eight months before the debate between Biden and Donald Trump that forced Biden to drop out of the race!!

There are reports that Bari Weiss would like Pelley to stay on, which, if true, is one more reason to have no faith in Weiss.

Everything about this story is glorious. Anything that damages and exposes just how awful, smug, and corrupt the media are is a godsend. Don’t ever change, Scott Pelley. We want you on that wall. We need you on that wall.