Jennifer Lopez Pitches Never-Ending Pride Month: ‘You Deserve All 12 Months of the Year’

Actress and pop singer Jennifer Lopez welcomed LGBTQ Pride Month with a video message on Monday in which she said it should be celebrated “all 12 months of the year.”

“I am here to wish you a very happy Pride month,” Lopez says in the video. “Let’s be honest, you deserve all 12 months of the year. So make sure this one is extra, extra special.”

“In fact, you officially have permission to skip work. Just tell your boss: ‘Jennifer Lopez said it was okay.’ I am sure they’ll understand.” she added. “But in all seriousness, I hope all of your months are filled with love, laughter, joy, and chosen family.”

Jennifer Lopez began introducing her then-14-year-old child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, with whom she shares with Marc Anthony, with gender neutral pronouns in 2022, per Them.us

Jennifer Lopez introduced her 14-year-old child Emme Maribel Muñiz with gender neutral pronouns as they performed together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday. Though the performance happened last week, the news gained steam as a clip of the touching moment went viral after being shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom over the weekend. In the video, Lopez uses “they” and “them” to refer to Muñiz.

According to Complex, this past weekend, Emme officially began going by the name Oskar Jacob Muñiz, which was revealed in a high school graduation ceremony.