Exclusive: Steve Hilton Says Xavier Becerra Pushed Migrant Children into ‘Arms of Child Sex Traffickers’

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Fox News commentator and California Republican gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton said former Biden Cabinet Secretary Xavier Becerra, one of his opponents, pushed migrant kids “into the arms of child sex traffickers.”

Hilton said, “People say he, when he was HHS Secretary for Biden he lost 85,000 migrant kids. No, he didn’t lose them. He pushed them out of the system without caring where they went, dismantled the vetting and pushed migrant kids into the arms of child sex traffickers. That’s what he did. That is going to come and get him when we were up against him in the general election.”

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