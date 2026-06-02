Nolte: Spencer Pratt or Dystopia — Today Is Do or Die in Los Angeles

Despite all the cheating, corruption, and influencing, America is still a representative republic, as is the failed city of Los Angeles. Sure, Democrats might own the public unions, use NGOs as slush funds, benefit from billion-dollar super PACs known as Hollywood and the news media, and win the wink-wink mail-in voting.

Still, though, when all is said and done, even those individual union members, the NGO employees, and those who work in media and entertainment get to choose what kind of city they want to live in — and today we will find out.

Well, maybe not today. Maybe in a few days or a few weeks, we’ll find out — however long it takes a dysfunctional city to count the votes.

Either way, what we’re about to discover is whether there is any hope at all for Los Angeles, because if the voters can look around at the dismal condition of their city and re-elect more failure and incompetence by way of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, there’s no hope.

If the voters can look around at the dismal condition of their city and elect more of the same and then some with Democrat Socialist Councilwoman Nithya Raman, there’s no hope.

The only hope Los Angeles has is to vote for change in the form of Republican Spencer Pratt. If the voters of the once great City of Los Angeles don’t take this opportunity to bail out their own city, that means the population is so broken, it’s all over.

Today is only part one of the mission to save the city; today is the primary. Of these three candidates, two will advance to the November general election. If Pratt doesn’t advance, if Los Angelenos commit a quick suicide by choosing between Bass or Raman, that will tell us a lot. If Pratt does win one of those two slots but fails to overperform the polling that shows him in the twenties, that will also be a bad sign.

If the worst does happen, none of it will be Pratt’s fault. We’re often told by the talking heads that Republicans fail in Democrat dominated cities because we don’t run decent candidates. Well, Pratt is as good a candidate as I’ve ever seen. He’s likable, authentic, has a sense of humor about himself, and is laser-focused on the quality-of-life issues a quarter century of unchallenged Democrat rule destroyed —stuff like firemen having access to water, poop in the streets, pot holes, housing, and violent crime.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t care who wins. I no longer live in Los Angeles. I’ve no dog in this fight. That city is not my problem, and it’s not America’s problem. But as an observer of these things, I’m beyond curious if Democrats have already succeeded in their master plan to ensure permanent control over these cities.

You see, decline and failure are a choice, and Democrats have chosen to destroy our once beautiful cities (Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, etc.) as a way to chase out the Normal People, or the middle class, who are 1) not insulated from government failures and overreach like the rich are and 2) not dependent on the government for a living like the poor, the unions, and the NGOs.

You make life miserable for Normal People, and they vote with their feet instead of at the ballot box, and all you’ve got left are Democrats — the wealthy, the dependent, the brainless ideologues, the takers, and the parasites.

And so, if Pratt fails to advance to the general election after tonight’s primary or fails to win in November, we’ll have our answer.

If the clarity of this choice cannot bring enough voters to vote for change and for common sense, then the exodus of Normal People will only accelerate, and there will be no saving Los Angeles.