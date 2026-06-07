Baltimore County Officer in Critical Condition After Being Shot

A Baltimore County police officer was shot Sunday shortly before 9 a.m. after responding to call about a suspicious person/indecent exposure on a trail in Pikesville, Maryland.

FOX Baltimore reported that officers responded to the call and were fired upon. One officer was hit, followed by an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect was shot at well.

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A bystander was also hit by gunfire and it is unknown whether that gunfire was from police or the suspect.

WBAL-TV noted that Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said the wounded officer was shot in the upper body. Shock Trauma medical director Dr. David Efron described the officer’s condition as critical but stable.

Efron said, “The officer is doing well and is expected to recover.”

The person who allegedly fired on the officers is hospitalized in stable condition.

Chief McCollough observed, “This case highlights how dangerous policing is in America these days, and it’s unpredictable, and it highlights the danger the men and women face every day.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maryland No. 8 in the country for gun control stringency.

Maryland’s controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, universal background checks for handgun purchases, a concealed carry permit requirement, “ghost gun” regulations, and gun storage requirements, among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.