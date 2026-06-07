Sales of Firearms, AR-15 Parts, Magazines, Surging in Virginia

Sales of firearms, AR-15 parts, and magazines with capacity of greater than 15 rounds are surging in Virginia, where residents are now less than a month away from an “assault weapons” ban taking effect.

The effective date of the ban is July 1, 2026.

WDBJ reported that Ginger Mafia Tactical manager James Sprouse talked about firearm and magazine sales, saying, “For the last, I’d say, three months, we’ve been running hard. The second we get them in, they’re out the door.”

He noted the store is selling “At least a dozen or so firearms every other day, including suppressors.”

RELATED: State-Level Assault: Democrats Expand Gun Restrictions Across Blue States

FOX News noted that 75,376 background checks for gun sales/transfers were conducted in Virginia during May alone. That is “more than double the amount in May 2025.”

In March, “79,846 backgrounds checks were done compared to only 47,069 last year, and in April, 72,011 were done compared to 40,343 in 2025.”

Law Professor Jonathan Turley suggested Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D)–a major proponent of the pending “assault weapons” ban–may inadvertently “prove to be the greatest pro-gun influencer since Charlton Heston.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.