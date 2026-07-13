One Person Dead After ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine

One person is dead and details are scant following a Monday morning shooting that involved U.S. Immigration and Customs Agents (ICE) in Biddeford, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reported the incident occurred “at the corner of Pool and Hill streets.” They noted that Biddeford Police Department acknowledged that ICE agents were involved but made clear the department would not be providing any information beyond that.

WMTW described the incident as “an ICE-involved fatal shooting.”

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D) said, “State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well.”

A woman who lives close to the scene said she was awakened around 8:00 a.m. to the sound of “really loud bangs.” She said she looked out her window and saw “tons of cops.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.