Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney (DA) Larry Krasner, who has links to billionaire George Soros, shared that he would have a “piece of” the White House ballroom, as a paperweight on his desk after it was blown up.

While speaking at the slavery commiseration at the President’s House in the neighborhood of Old City on Tuesday, Krasner described President Donald Trump as being the “embodiment of hate,” ignorance, and “depriving people of their vote and their education.”

Krasner also spoke about how there would be “an exhibit on slavery at the site,” NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

“The man himself is the embodiment of hate. He is the embodiment of ignorance. He is the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and their education,” Krasner told the crowd. “That’s who he is. And, so I want you to think forward because there is a beautiful time coming. There is a beautiful time coming, this memorial will be here.”

Krasner continued to state there would “not be a ballroom” or a “Kennedy Center renamed for a fool.”

“What is going to be happening is in about 10 or 15 years, we are all going to be sitting here with smiles on our faces because we, thanks to Michael and all of you, will have won. They will have lost,” Krasner continued. “And, I’m going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight’s going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up.”

Krasner continued to explain that “in an official ceremony” the White House ballroom would be blown up, and taxpayers would be given “their money back by selling all the pieces as paperweights.”

Krasner’s comments come after Trump thanked the Supreme Court after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts allowed construction to move forward “on Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom.”

Breitbart News’s Mariane Angela reported that Roberts’ decision “came just hours before lower-court rulings were set to halt aboveground construction”:

Roberts’ decision came just hours before lower-court rulings were set to halt aboveground construction. The one-page order will stay in effect until the Supreme Court takes further action. It did not explain the chief justice’s reasoning or say when the court would rule again. The order placed on hold a Washington judge’s ruling that the project could not proceed without approval from Congress. Roberts issued the order because he handles emergency appeals from cases filed in the nation’s capital.

“We are grateful for the Decision of the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “The Military/Ballroom Complex being built on the hallowed grounds of the White House, which is so vital for National Security, will be THE GREATEST OF ITS KIND!”