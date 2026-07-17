A case against California’s “sensitive places” restrictions on licensed concealed carry, May v. Bonta, was re-opened on July 15, 2026, as a result of a recent Supreme Court ruling against Hawaii’s concealed carry restrictions.

In the case pertaining to Hawaii, Wolford v. Lopez, SCOTUS ruled that Hawaii’s law regarding concealed carry on private property violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

Prior to the Wolford v. Lopez ruling, the May v. Bonta case had been stayed. But weeks after the ruling, the ramifications of SCOTUS’s decision were evident by the reopening of the case.

Bonta is a California Rifle and Pistol Association case.

California’s “sensitive places” law prohibits licensed concealed carriers from being armed for self-defense in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, parks, zoos, museums, stadiums, and other locations.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.