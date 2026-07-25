Atlanta: Interim CEO Asks Legislators to Ban Guns on Public Transit

The interim CEO of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has asked state lawmakers to ban the carrying of guns on the transit system.

11 Alive reported that the interim CEO, Jonathan Hunt, wrote to lawmakers, saying, “MARTA respectfully requests that the General Assembly consider legislation to prohibit weapons on the MARTA transit system for non-law enforcement personnel, similar to the exemptions that already exist for certain public buildings and government facilities.”

He added, “Prohibiting weapons on MARTA trains, buses, and in our stations would provide law enforcement with a clearer legal framework to address threatening situations and enhance the sense of safety and security for the millions of patrons who depend on the system daily.”

Hunt’s push comes about a week after MARTA police chief Scott Kreher spoke out against open carry on the transit system and expressed his desire for “TSA-style security for MARTA passengers.”

Bearing Arms observed the push to disarm MARTA passengers. “MARTA serves hundreds of thousands of passengers each day, and prohibiting them from lawfully carrying a firearm leaves them defenseless before and after they use the system too, not just when they’re on a bus or train,” Cam Edwards wrote. “Some riders would be able to afford switching to their own private vehicle instead of using public transportation, but what about those who can’t?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.