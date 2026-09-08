Lindsay Clancy Attorney Kevin Reddington Calls on Trump to Pardon Client

Jeff Poor

Tuesday, during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, urged President Donald Trump to grant his client a presidential pardon.

Reddington argued she should not be held criminally responsible for fatally strangling her three children after a judge declared a mistrial last week for the alleged crimes.

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon,” Reddington said.

Trump called it a “horrible tragedy” last week during a gaggle with reporters.

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