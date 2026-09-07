WATCH: James Talarico Denies Jesus Is the Only Way, Says Allah Leads to Same Truth

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico denied that Jesus Christ is the way to truth, saying Allah and other religious paths can lead people to the same divine truth.

In a newly resurfaced video, Talarico says Islam and Christianity are “equal pathways to truth,” rejecting the Christian teaching that Jesus Christ is the only path to salvation. Talarico said he views all religions as different paths leading to the same truth.

“I find that they’re all kind of equal pathways to truth. You know, that’s how I think, you know, I always think of all of the world’s faith traditions as like a circle with,” Talarico said. “That divine mystery of the universe in the middle. And we all have different names for that mystery.”

Talarico specifically included Allah, Nirvana, and the Great Spirit among the names he said people use for what he called the same “divine mystery.”

“Whether it’s God or Yahweh or Allah or Nirvana, the Great Spirit, whatever you call it, this is all, you know, different pathways to the same kind of fundamental truth of reality,” Talarico continued.

Talarico has made similar comments about religion before. As Breitbart News reported, he delivered a Texas House invocation in 2021 that referenced the Torah, Quran, Gita, Dharma, and First Epistle of John before concluding, “In all your many names, we pray.”

Talarico has also faced controversy over other statements about Christianity. He previously called Christianity the “most violent” religion and said it had done “more damage” to Islam than any other faith, Breitbart News reported. He has also said God is “beyond gender” and claimed that the Bible is “silent on abortion.”