Sunny Hostin: After Midterms, Trump’s Cabinet Could Invoke 25th Amendment

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin speculated that after Republicans lose the majorities in the House and Senate, President Donald Trump’s cabinet might remove him with the 25th Amendment.

Hostin said, “My question is when do we really start in earnest — and I mean this honestly, considering the 25th Amendment? I think maybe, and for those of you that don’t know, that means you can remove the president if you think that he is suffering some sort of mental defect.”

She continued, “But think about it, if the Republicans, I think when they lose the House and they lose the Senate, they’re going to want to have some control over this person, this person that is in the office. And JD Vance would then be that replacement. And I wonder if the cabinet then looks at each other and says, okay, we’ve got to take control of this.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think if they didn’t do it after January 6th and that period before he left office, it was never going to happen.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “He has spent so much time worrying about things that are kind of insane.”

Hostin said, “25th Amendment.”

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