Burundi Expels W.H.O. Official After He Discouraged Political Rallies

Burundi expelled the top World Health Organization (W.H.O.) official in the nation on Friday, ordering him to leave after he objected to packed political rallies held for an upcoming presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to Walter Kazadi Mulombo, Burundi’s W.H.O. representative, ordering him to leave the country by May 15. Three additional W.H.O. officials have also been dismissed according to the letter, which fails to provide an explanation for the ejections.

The AP says that, when contacted by phone and asked about the expulsion, Burundi Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira hung up on the news agency.

Last month, photos of crowded political rallies – in which thousands of people gathered – circulated on Burundi social media as the country geared up for next week’s presidential election on May 20. Burundi’s current president, Pierre Nkurunziza, was pictured in attendance at some of the gatherings. The photos were seen by W.H.O. Africa regional director Matshidiso Moeti, who, according to the AP, voiced concern about the assemblies to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Election campaign period is well underway in Burundi as ruling party held a rally today ahead of next month’s elections which Govt say will go ahead.

(As of the weekend the Country had reported 15 Covid-19 cases) pic.twitter.com/eGCOg4q6vB — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) May 2, 2020

CORONAVIRUS Thousands of supporters of Burundi's ruling party gathered for a campaign rally in Gitega on Monday. Burundi's presidential election will take place May 20 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 👉Burundi Goes Ahead With Election Amid Pandemichttps://t.co/IwZdhnFi0N pic.twitter.com/kH4w6NZJUc — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 28, 2020

Regional health authorities have criticized Burundi for going forward with its planned general election despite the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, allowing citizens to gather by the masses at crowded political rallies, Kenyan newspaper the Daily Nation reported. The gatherings defy official W.H.O. health advice against people congregating in large numbers, which it says increases the odds of virus transmission.

President Nkurunziza, currently in his third term, plans to step down after the election next week. The ruling party, CNDD-FDD, has put forth as its candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye, the party’s secretary-general, the New Humanitarian reported. Critics say nearly all of the national government’s attention has been focused on Burundi’s upcoming election, according to the report. Very little effort has been made by authorities to address the coronavirus pandemic or to prevent its spread in the country.

As of Wednesday, Burundi had recorded 27 cases of the Chinese coronavirus, according to the AP’s report.

Some domestic critics say they believe more infections exist than are documented, citing the general lack of a coronavirus response by authorities.

“The [authorities] are so busy with the election campaign, [they] do almost nothing to coordinate the fight against the expansion of COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” a Burundi nurse told the New Humanitarian of the lead up to the election.

The national government has also been accused of downplaying the country’s coronavirus outbreak. The government has told the public to proceed as normal in their daily routines, assuring citizens that the virus would not affect Burundi like it has other countries because the nation “has put God first.”

Last year, the government forced the closure of the U.N. human rights office stationed in Burundi, following repeated allegations from the U.N. that Burundi’s ruling party was guilty of human rights abuses.