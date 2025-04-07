South Africa, as Children Parade with AK-47s: We Will Never Give Up Case Against Israel

The South African government said Monday that it will never give up its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) — as reports emerged of children parading with mock AK-47s in anti-Israel protests in Cape Town.

Ronald Lamola, the South African minister of foreign affairs, reiterated South Africa’s commitment to pursuing a judgement against Israel for “genocide,” though Israel had reacted in self-defense against openly genocidal terrorists.

South Africa’s case at the ICJ is currently awaiting further proceedings. While the ICJ found that Israel had a case to answer, and that the Palestinians had the right to protection, it stopped short of ordering a halt to the war against Hamas in Gaza, requiring only that Israel comply with the provisions of the Genocide Convention, which Israel has ratified. (Hamas obeys no such conventions or treaties, and disregards international law and violates human rights.)

Several other countries have joined South Africa’s case — though Nicaragua withdrew quietly last week. Oddly, no Arab neighbor of Israel has joined the case; the region is moving slowly toward peace, despite Hamas’s efforts.

Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Report noted that children had been dressed in Palestinian keffiyehs and given mock machine guns as part of an annual protest against Israel during the last week of Ramadan, known as Quds Day.

It reported:

[C]hildren holding fake Kalashnikov and AK-47 rifles were seen on the streets of the Mother City during the annual Quds Day protest on 28 March, which is held on the last Friday of Ramadan. Wearing headbands and keffiyehs in the style of Palestinian terrorists, the children played at being “terrorists”, crouching on one knee to aim at their targets. About 500 people took to the streets for the protest, with a multitude of Hezbollah flags and images of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. African National Congress (ANC) leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature and ANC Western Cape Provincial Spokesperson, Mohammad Khalid Sayed, proudly posed with a photo of Nasrallah and with Hezbollah flags.

Protests involving children holding mock weapons are a regular feature of Hamas demonstrations in Gaza, which have explicitly genocidal messages and urge the destruction of Israel as well as the Jewish people around the world.

Quds (“Jerusalem”) Day is promoted heavily by the Iranian regime, which is committed to Israel’s destruction.

One participant in the Cape Town event, Uzair Mohamed, was arrested for allegedly carrying two flares during the Cape Town march.

Members of a radical left-wing group called South African Jews for a Free Palestine protested Mohamed’s arrest and his participation in the march, despite the explicitly violent message of the demonstration, and the abuse of children.

No public officials appeared to have condemned the rhetoric and symbols in the Cape Town march.

