Nelson Mandela Foundation Offers Money to Oppose ‘Christian Zionism,’ Accusing It of ‘Genocide’

The Nelson Mandela Foundation in South Africa, devoted to the legacy of the legendary post-apartheid leader, has offered grants to groups that vow to combat Christian Zionism, calling it a force for “genocide.”

Christian Zionism is simply the belief, among Christians, that Jews have a right to self-determination in the Land of Israel. Many Christian Zionists also see modern-day Israel as a fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, rather than promoting the tradition of peacemaking, tolerance, and conflict resolution associated with its namesake, has decided to fight a religious battle against a Christian doctrine.

It claims:

Amid unrelenting and punitive violence in Palestine, Christian Zionism – a theology that conflates biblical prophecy with political support for Israeli settler colonialism – remains a driving force in legitimising occupation, apartheid, and genocide. Deeply rooted in colonial history and amplified by global networks, this ideology has been a barrier to achieving peace and justice for Palestinians. The misuse of religious scripture to justify domination and discrimination is something we know all too well in South Africa.

Ironically, Mandela himself acknowledged a debt to Zionism in inspiring his struggle against apartheid.

In his memoir, Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela wrote that he studied the example of Zionist leaders in establishing the State of Israel, including Menachem Begin, whose book The Revolt was a guide to guerrilla warfare. Mandela also said that he learned from Arthur Goldreich, a South African who had fought with Israel’s pre-independence militia, the Palmach.

While expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause, honoring an apartheid-era alliance between his African National Congress and Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization, Mandela also enjoyed good relations with Israeli leaders, and encouraged peace.

A quote widely circulated among anti-Israel activists in which Mandela is said to have compared Israel to apartheid South Africa is a hoax, whose author admitted as such — without discouraging its fraudulent use.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is offering awards of up to R150,000 ($8500) for activities combating Christian Zionism. The application deadline is “June 31,” a date that does not exist (June only has 30 days).

No record exists of the Nelson Mandela Foundation offering grants to combat radical Islamic ideologies.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.