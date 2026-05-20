President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address Wednesday to the United States Coast Guard Academy Class of 2026.

The president traveled to the academy in New London, Connecticut, to speak to graduates in the morning.

“Hello, cadets, and let me begin by saying a very big congratulations to the Class of 2026, special class,” Trump said to begin his remarks.

“It’s a true honor to be here this magnificent day at one of the most prestigious military academies anywhere in the world,” he added.

Trump thanked the cadets’ families for raising “American patriots” and told the cadets they “have an amazing future” ahead of them.

“Very soon, you’ll swap your shoulder boards, and you’ll join the long blue line of legendary rescuers, seafarers, and service members that fill American hearts with admiration and pride,” he said, going on to call the cadets the nation’s first defenders and responders.

“You’re America’s first defenders, you are America’s first responders, you are the living standard bearers of America’s first fleet. As your commander in chief, I could not be prouder of the great class of 2026,” Trump said.

“I have no doubt to say, and just like those Coast Guard legends who came before you, you will always put America first. We put America first now. We haven’t done that for a long time, but we do that under the Trump administration,” he added.

Trump singled out cadet Thomas Rhoades, who excelled in every fitness test over the last four years.

“The only cadet who earned a perfect score on every single fitness test. Now we’re talking fitness,” Trump said of Rhodes and invited him on stage.

“We’re not going to fight with him. I’m not fighting him. I’m not. This is not UFC, please understand that Thomas,” the president joked.

Air Force One gave the graduating class a flyover after the president departed the ceremony, en route back to the White House, according to the White House press pool.