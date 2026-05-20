Henry Nowak Stabbing: Elon Musk Vows to Fund Lawsuit Against ‘Disgusting Excuses for Law Enforcement’

Elon Musk reacted to the uproar out of the United Kingdom involving Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old stabbing victim who died after being handcuffed by police over a racism allegation. Musk vowed to fund a lawsuit against the police, who he described as “disgusting excuses for law enforcement.”

“Unconscionable,” Musk wrote in a Wednesday X post, adding, “I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement. They damn well better have been fired.”

The SpaceX CEO was responding to an X post from Tommy Robinson, who reacted to a fellow UK-based X user who shared an excerpt from a Daily Echo article, which reported on what could be heard from police body camera footage.

“Police put handcuffs on Mr. Nowak, who was lying on his side, telling officers he had been stabbed and that he could not breathe,” the UK newspaper noted of the footage, which was shown to jurors at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday.

“The officer told Mr. Nowak that he was under arrest for suspicion of assault,” the Daily Echo reported, adding that the teenage university student “repeated that he had been stabbed,” at which point a male voice can then be heard saying, “I don’t think you have, mate.”

The video then cuts out as CPR begins, and in its place, prosecutor Neil King read a transcript to the jury sitting on the trial of 23-year-old Vickrum Singh Digwa, who is accused of murdering Nowak in December.

“He is not unconscious, mate, he isn’t breathing,” King reportedly said in court, quoting one of the officers from the transcript.

In another post, Musk asked if any action had been taken against the police officers involved.

As Breitbart News reported, Nowak was fatally stabbed on December 3, after a night out with friends, succumbing to his injuries after officers arrived at the scene and handcuffed him based on Digwa’s claim that he had been the victim of a racist remark.

Digwa now stands accused of murder and of carrying a knife in a public place while his mother, 53-year-old Kiran Kaur, is accused of assisting an suspect.