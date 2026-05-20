Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends Congressional Picnic in Pink Valentino Jumpsuit

First Lady Melania Trump greeted guests at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, wearing a pink floral jumpsuit from Valentino.
Mrs. Trump’s silk crew-neck jumpsuit is from seasons ago, when Pierpaolo Piccioli was still at the helm of Valentino (Piccioli is now at Balenciaga), and the first lady first wore the frock to a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, in April of 2024.
Mrs. Trump ditched the silk sash this time around for a thick green leather belt and paired the look with low-key black leather flats from Christian Louboutin.
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump descend from the White House balcony to greet guests attending the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 19, 2026. (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images
Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump (R) pose for a photo in front of the White House press photographers during the congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The annual bipartisan picnic brings together White House staff, members of Congress and their families at the White House. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks as first lady Melania Trump looks on during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Getty Images)
Donald Trump (R) and Melania Trump (2nd-R) arrive at the home of John Paulson (L) with Alina de Almeida (2nd-L) on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alon Skuy/Getty Images)
Alon Skuy/Getty Images
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.