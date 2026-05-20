Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends Congressional Picnic in Pink Valentino Jumpsuit

First Lady Melania Trump greeted guests at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, wearing a pink floral jumpsuit from Valentino.

Mrs. Trump’s silk crew-neck jumpsuit is from seasons ago, when Pierpaolo Piccioli was still at the helm of Valentino (Piccioli is now at Balenciaga), and the first lady first wore the frock to a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, in April of 2024.

Mrs. Trump ditched the silk sash this time around for a thick green leather belt and paired the look with low-key black leather flats from Christian Louboutin.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.