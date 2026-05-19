Trump Gives Ken Paxton ‘Complete and Total Endorsement’ in Texas Senate Primary Against John Cornyn

President Donald Trump has backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican race for U.S. Senate in Texas, praising Paxton as a loyal America First ally while criticizing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn as late to support Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump announced his endorsement in a lengthy Truth Social statement, calling Paxton, “The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas… an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT.”

Trump said Paxton is running “to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times,” adding that he received “6.4 Million Votes in 2024,” which Trump described as “The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR.”

“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER!” Trump wrote.

Trump said Paxton is a “Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” which Trump said “polls at 87 percent” but “can’t seem to get approved.”

Trump argued that Democrats would eliminate the filibuster if they returned to power, writing that “the Democrats will terminate it on their First Day in Office,” which he said would mean “two extra States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and a greatly enlarged Supreme Court of the United States,” including possibly “21 Justices from the 9 that we currently have.”

“Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way,” Trump wrote. “Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Trump also called Paxton “a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas,” saying he would “continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

Trump said Paxton would fight to “continue the Great Growth of our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations… Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Texas Oil & Gas, Advocate for our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump then turned to Cornyn, writing, “John Cornyn is a good man, and I worked well with him,” but adding, “he was not supportive of me when times were tough.”

Trump said Cornyn was “very late” in backing him during what Trump described as “a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories.”

Trump also cited his first-term record, including what he called the “Most Successful Economy in the History of our Country… Secure Border, Military Dominance, Space Force, All Time High Stock Markets and 401(k)s, [and] Record Job and Economic Growth.”

Trump said those accomplishments helped lead to what he called “THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA” compared with what he described as “the DISASTER of the previous Administration.”

Trump also wrote that “when we finish up with Iran, which will not be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the United States would see “numbers that have never been generated by our Country before.”

Trump said Paxton has “gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly,” but described him as “a Fighter” who “knows how to WIN.”

“Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness,” Trump wrote.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration’s border policies, writing that in Texas, “the Highest Level Criminals” were “allowed to run through your State, totally unvetted and unchecked,” through what he called “an Open Border Policy that was a Laughingstock all over the World.”

“I came in, and fixed it, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote. “I will not permit those dark and dangerous days to come back!”

Trump closed by saying Paxton has his full support in the race.

“WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE,” Trump wrote. “Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas – KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Paxton responded to Trump’s endorsement by saying:

“I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.

No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate!

Texas, get out and VOTE!”

The endorsement came after Paxton made the case for replacing Cornyn in an interview on Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle, saying Cornyn has “had his time” in office and that it is “time for a change.”

“He has actually been in office, in public office, since I was in college, and I’m 63,” Paxton said. “So, he has been serving over 40 years, and he’s running for a fifth term. Which no one’s ever done in Texas history. I have been traveling the state since April 8th of last year, and I’ve been asking the question of every audience, whether it’s one person or thousands. And, the question is this, ‘Can you name, let’s give them the whole 42 years, can you name one good accomplishment of John Cornyn in those 42 years?’ And, the audience in every case, whether it’s one person as I said, or a thousand, has been silent.”

“Texas is swinging. We’ve got one hand tied behind our back; we’ve got Ted Cruz, he’s swinging,” Paxton continued. “We need another senator in Texas who actually goes and fights for us, and doesn’t just represent the swamp in Washington. He’s had his time, he has not performed, and it’s just time for a change.”

Paxton also said Cornyn has a “really terrible record,” including, according to Paxton, fighting Trump’s border wall, supporting amnesty, and pushing “budget deficits.”

“He is a guy that has sided with Joe Biden many times, including on resettling Afghan refugees to Texas without vetting them,” Paxton said, noting that Cornyn sided with Biden on the most “restrictive gun legislation in decades.”

“He’s very aligned with the Washington establishment, with Mitch McConnell and the Washington establishment,” Paxton said. “He’s not aligned with the people of Texas; he does not fight for us, he represents something different than what Texans care about.”

During the interview, Paxton also discussed Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico, saying Texas is not ready for him and calling his views “so radical.”

“As far as Talarico, honestly, we need to expose who this guy is, and I don’t think Texas is ready for him. Maybe California. His views are so radical, and he may come off as this Christian pastor, but there’s nothing Christian about what he says,” Paxton said.

Paxton added that “once we highlight those messages,” he believes he can defeat Talarico in the fall.

The winner of the May 26 runoff will face James Talarico in November. Talarico, a former teacher, state representative, and Presbyterian seminarian, has been praised by former President Barack Obama as “a really talented young man,” appearing with him at a recent event at the University of Texas at Austin. After George Floyd’s death, Talarico wrote, “If only George Floyd was a blonde salon owner,” while asking where “anti-government protestors,” “freedom-defenders,” and “liberty-lovers” were when “a black man is killed by the state.” He later said the country needed to “dismantle white supremacy and institutional racism,” and his campaign donated $2,500 to the Austin Justice Coalition, a group that advocated reducing Austin police funding to the “minimum possible” amount.

Talarico has also called ICE a “secret police force” that should be “torn down,” urged then-President Joe Biden to use federal buildings for abortion services in red states, said abortion restrictions made “every one of our neighbors with a uterus” the “property of the state,” and called Ten Commandments displays in public schools “deeply un-Christian.”