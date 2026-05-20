Abrams: Dems Have to Fight Back Against Trump’s ‘Authoritarian Regime’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” failed political candidate Stacey Abrams said Democrats have to “fight back against” President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian regime.”

Cabrera said, “Stacey Georgia was the battleground of the 2020 cycle. Trump went oh in three there with the pair of Senate losses, in addition to losing to Joe Biden in the presidency. But four years later, Trump won and now a Senate seat is up for grabs again. How do you win over skeptical Democratic voters like we just heard from and convince them the 2020 in Georgia wasn’t a fluke and that Democrats deserve their vote?”

Abrams said, “Well, Ana, that’s the work that I’m doing with the 10 Steps Campaign. We are fighting to show that Democrats and people who believe in democracy can fight back against an authoritarian regime that is doing everything in its power to create harm and chaos. I’m here right now because we believe that in Georgia and across the country, the — the false incarceration of families and children show that we have to stand up for and defend our people, that we can have safe borders without denying the humanity of the people that we serve. And so what Democrats have to do in Georgia and across the country is actually fight. We have to show that we will make certain that democracy delivers, delivers health care, delivers affordable groceries, deliver solutions to the problems they face. And so what we’re going to do in Georgia and across this country.”

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