Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took time to sing for lawmakers and guests at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday after he delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address.

In true Filipino fashion, the leader know for his love of karaoke sessions sang along with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) in the Quezon City legislature’s assembly hall.

Duterte crooned one of his favorite songs “Ikaw” and followed it up with the classic “Moon River” after his hour-and-a-half speech in an impromptu performance that thrilled those in attendance.

Afterwards he thanked the orchestra and asked them to have dinner with him sometime, drawing cheers from the musicians.

“Fellowship, I miss. Sa totoo lang (The truth is), I’m a prisoner. That’s why I’m tired of this. Hindi ka makagalaw, hindi makalabas, wala talaga (You cannot move, go outside, nothing),” he said.

The president added music “brings your soul to beauty, brings you closer to God.”

“Ang ganda. Bilib ako (It’s beautiful. I’m impressed),” he said of the orchestra’s performance. “I salute you.”

This is not the first time Duterte has picked up a microphone to entertain.

He joined in a performance of a Philippine love song during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala in 2017, then claimed U.S. President Donald Trump “ordered” him to sing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I sang an invited duet with Ms. Pilita Corrales upon the orders of the Commander-in-chief of the United States,” he said, eliciting laughs and warm applause.