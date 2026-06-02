Rep. Ashley Hinson Wins Iowa Republican Senate Primary

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) soared to victory on Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat, defeating her opponent, Jim Carlin.

Hinson received 51,277 votes, or 73.9 percent of the vote, while Carlin received 18,107 votes, or 26.1 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race for Hinson at 9:22 p.m.

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Action congratulated Hinson in a post on X, for winning her primary election.

“We can count on Hinson to lower costs and stand up for Iowans,” AFP Action wrote. “Our grassroots army is committed to help her secure VICTORY in November!”

“Thank you, Iowa,” Hinson wrote in a post on X. “I’m honored to be your GOP nominee for U.S. Senate!”

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday in August 2025, Hinson spoke about how President Donald Trump was “seeing tremendous success on the issues of border security and cracking down on crime.”

“We are respecting our borders again, and we’re respecting our sovereignty again,” Hinson said. “And I think what’s really, really important here is, when you look at those numbers, this is just the start.”

Hinson also expressed that it was “truly incredible” what Trump had been able to accomplish in his “first eight months in office.”

While speaking to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Hinson also criticized the Democrats for lacking “an agenda to run on.” Hinson noted that, at the time, the New York Times “ripped” then-President Joe Biden “for being the least accessible president.”

“I do a weekly press call,” Hinson added regarding Biden. “I do town halls in my district. I’m accessible in my district. … This is the least accessible president we’ve ever seen, and even the media is calling him out for that now, but it’s taken three and a half years.”