Carville: Something Is Wrong with Trump — ‘Goes to Walter Reed More than I Go to the Bathroom’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said something was wrong with President Donald Trump, based on the president’s visits to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

Carville said, “In all my years in politics I’ve never heard the leader of a political party say, I don’t care if we win the election or not, it matters nothing to me. And maybe he is so self-absorbed that that’s true.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Right, that he’s blurting the truth and they might be talking about it the day after the November elections. Again, I don’t like to get ahead of it but if he says I don’t care and does all these things that really show that he doesn’t care, and what these people, I mean, you know, you’ve consulted for these candidates, some of them spent decades trying to get these jobs that they might lose for really avoidable reasons. No?”

Carville said, “It’s very unique that a president would say I don’t care . The other thing is something is wrong here, this guy goes to Walter Reed more than I go to the bathroom. I mean there’s something here that’s just not adding up. And I’m not sure that we know what it is, but I suspect at some point we will know. And can you imagine when we have troops and we have a dangerous situation and he’s bored by it. I’ll tell you who’s not bored or people in Gerald R. Ford that were deployed for nine months, I guarantee you they’re not bored. I guarantee you, the pilots that are flying these missions or ships that are guarding these things, they’re not bored at all. It’a amazing he said I’m bored about the United States position when we have troops somewhere. It’s almost impossible to digest.”

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