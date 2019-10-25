Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – who campaigned as a hardline anti-communist against China’s invasion of the Brazilian economy – signed eight trade agreements with dictator Xi Jinping on Friday.

Bolsonaro, in Beijing for a visit in preparation for this year’s BRICS summit in Brasilia, told reporters that “Brazil needs China, and China needs Brazil,” urging Chinese companies to invest in the South American nation.

Bolsonaro proclaimed that his country and the communist dictatorship were “completely aligned, in a way that reaches beyond our commercial and business relationship.”

The highlight of his meeting with Xi appeared to be when Bolsonaro gifted him a soccer jacket from the Rio de Janeiro team Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. Gazeta do Povo noted that Bolsonaro is a fan of another team, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, but described Flamengo as the “best Brazilian team today.”

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner thanks to being under socialist rule for most of the current millennium. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who pioneered the relationship between Brasilia and Beijing, is currently serving a decades-long prison sentence for laundering money and accepting kickbacks.

Bolsonaro and Xi signed eight agreements, according to Brazil’s O Globo newspaper, after an extensive communist military pageant in Tiananmen Square, home to one of the bloodiest massacres in the history of dictatorships worldwide.

Bolsonaro eased restrictions for Chinese nationals visiting Brazil and signed a deal allowing more Chinese students into the country, who have attempted to violently impose the Communist Party’s ideology in universities in Australia and other free states. As a presidential candidate, Bolsonaro campaigned on eradicating Marxist ideology from schools.

Bolsonaro also signed trade agreements involving processed beef, cottonseed meal for livestock feed, renewable energy projects, and access to Brazil’s vast natural resources.

“Brazil is a sea of opportunity for China,” Bolsonaro said. “Brazil needs China, and China needs Brazil.”

The Brazilian government has invited Chinese state-owned companies to participate in an auction for rights to offshore oil access in November, despite China’s atrocious environmental record and its history of using state-owned companies to strongarm foreign entities into silence over its human rights abuses.

Prior to Bolsonaro’s meeting with Xi Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed pleasure with his presence at formal events upon arriving Thursday.

“Since President Bolsonaro was sworn in, he has been committed to bilateral relations with China. He noted that the new Brazilian government values China as a major country, and expressed the country’s readiness to become China’s sincere friend,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “Brazil will carry out cooperation with China in various fields instead of just in the economic and trade sector. He hopes high-level exchange will bring more win-win outcomes to both and open up new prospects in bilateral relations. It is fair to say that our relationship enjoys great potentials and a bright prospect.”

Xi also expressed satisfaction at his close relationship with Xi.

“The world is undergoing unprecedented changes, but the historic trend of peace, development and win-win collaboration is unchanged,” Chinese state media paraphrased Xi as saying. “The momentum brought by the rise of developing countries and emerging markets including China and Brazil has not changed.”