China Cancels Formula 1 Grand Prix Amidst Coronavirus Worries

SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 14: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari fans enjoy the atmosphere during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty

Formula 1 motor racing will reschedule this year’s Chinese Grand Prix racing event to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Liberty Media Corp.-owned firm said Wednesday in a social media post.

The Chinese Grand Prix, the fourth of the new season, is another in a growing list of canceled or postponed events abandoned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has also suspended all football in the country and postponed the first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season.

The world’s most populous country has increasingly become drawn to hosting international sport in recent years, but has had its sporting calendar thrown into chaos.

Athletics’ World Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing in March 13-15, have been postponed for a year.

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, due to take place in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan on March 21, was called off “after close consultation” with government authorities.

