An isolated pub in the vastness of the great Australian outback has banned a pair of local emus from the premises because of their propensity to commit “improper acts,” and an unwillingnes to “use the facilities” in a responsible manner.

The owners of the Yaraka Hotel in Yaraka (pop. 18) in the state of Queensland declared the ban on a sign posted at the entrance of the pub stating that the town’s long-legged visitors, Kevin and Carol, were no longer are allowed inside.

“Emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behavior,” a sign at the door reads.

Gerry and Chris Gimblett, the business’ owners, said they had to ban the emus after the large birds learned to climb the front steps and invite themselves inside.

Once ensconsed, they caused chaos and upset drinkers by knocking over furniture, fighting, spilling drinks and refusing to use the toilet facilities as provided.

“They’ve been stealing things from the guests, especially their food. They’d stick their heads in and pinch toast out of the toaster,” Gerry Gimblett told Guardian Australia.

“But the main reason we’ve banned them is their droppings. They’re enormous, very large and very smelly, and they created great stains,” she said.

The Gimbletts said they installed a rope barrier outside the pub and a sign asks customers to remember to close the rope after entering to prevent the flightless birds from following, ABC News reports.

They noted not only would the birds steal food off the plates of patrons, but they would snatch other items such as car keys or even beer.

They also had a habit of bursting into a run when startled and looking behind them as they fled, causing what Gerry Gimblett described as “devastation” in his dining room.