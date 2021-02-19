Smug China Sees Suffering Texans as Proof of Communism’s Triumph

A representative of the ruling Chinese Communist Party claimed Friday the sight of American’s suffering in the severe winter storms that devastated Texas and other areas this week is a simple affirmation of a belief among Chinese citizens their country is “on the right path.”

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying offered her stark observation after a state media journalist remarked on calls by western countries for an investigation into human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

Reuters reports in response Hua repeated China’s denials of abuse of Muslims in the region, and said in defence of communism that Australia, Canada and the United States had histories of genocide.

Then she contrasted the vulnerability of many Texans with the festive experience of Chinese during the recently-completed Lunar New Year holiday.

Utility shortages in Texas spread to the state’s water supply as the winter storms continue. Hospitals and millions of homes do not have reliable water service. https://t.co/ytUVO5htdq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 19, 2021

“Not to be wanting of food or clothing, not to be hungry or cold, this is the fundamental human right that is the most real,” she said, before directly pointing at America and adding, “In the meantime in Texas … millions of people found themselves caught in the terrible situation of not having electricity and heating at home, a few tens of people even lost their lives because of this.”

According to Reuters, Hua celebrated watching such suffering from afar “gave the Chinese people a deeper appreciation for what is the real human right, and made us believe more strongly that China is on the right path. We are fully confident about our future.”

Just 24-hours before Hua claimed Chinese ideological beliefs took comfort from American travails, the official Global Times news outlet said China, with same size power grid, would never suffer power outages such as those afflicting the U.S.

As Breitbart News reported, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Times, took the opportunity to dance on the graves of Americans killed by China’s coronavirus while arguing his government is better at investing in infrastructure, organizing disaster relief, and learning from its mistakes.