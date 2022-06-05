Chinese Fighter Jet Challenges Australian Plane over South China Sea

A Chinese fighter jet challenged an Australian reconnaissance plane last month over the South China Sea, flying close by before releasing flares and bundles of chaff that entered at least one of its target’s engines causing a return to base.

The incident came just days after a Canadian CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft was allegedly subjected to the same reception by hostile Chinese warplanes.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said Sunday that Canberra had raised concerns with Beijing about the “very dangerous” mid-air incident, which occurred in international airspace on May 26.