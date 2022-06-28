China: 13 Regions Flooded as Record-High Rainfall Continues

China’s state-run Global Times reported on Monday that 13 Chinese regions were “devastated” Sunday by floods that are projected to last through the coming days. Southern China’s annual rainy season began in recent weeks and has caused record flooding nationwide.

Detailing the weather situation across more than a dozen territories, the Chinese state-run newspaper relayed on June 27:

According to China’s National Meteorological Center, heavy rain will last until 8 pm Tuesday [June 28] across 13 areas, including Southwest China’s Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces, North China’s Inner Mongolia, Northeast China’s Liaoning and Jilin, East China’s Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, and Central China’s Henan, Hubei and Hunan. Some of these areas can expect rainfall of up to 100-160 millimeters, as well as short-term heavy precipitation with hourly rainfall of 30-70 millimeters. Some areas will experience thunderstorm winds of magnitude 8-10 as well as hail, which may exceed magnitude 12 in certain areas. The southern Chinese municipality of Chongqing has received 213.5 millimeters of rain since Sunday, June 26, with most of its 39 administrative districts and counties reporting various degrees of flooding on Monday.

“In a video clip that went viral, a half-submerged taxi was swept along as floods poured into a garage in a residential compound in the city’s Jiangjin district,” the Global Times reported of Chongqing.

In Sichuan province, which borders Chongqing to its west, authorities evacuated over 42,000 people from flooded residences or cars over the weekend, the newspaper revealed on Monday.

“Authorities say over 3.75 million people in Guangxi province have been affected [and] 240,000 people have been evacuated,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on June 27.

Guanxi is located in far southern China and borders both Vietnam and the province closest to Hong Kong, Guangdong.

“Over 12.38 billion yuan (US$1.86 billion) in direct economic losses were caused by the floods,” the SCMP relayed, citing data released by the government of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on June 25.

In eastern China’s Shandong province, which borders the province surrounding Beijing called Hebei, the port city of Qingdao received 200 millimeters of precipitation over the weekend. Firefighters were seen pumping water out of residential compounds and agricultural greenhouses in Qingdao on Monday, according to the Global Times.

Shandong, which is China’s second-most-populous province after Henan, houses 100 million-plus residents. The province has experienced disruptions to its extensive train services since June 26 due to flooding.

“Heavy rain has lashed more than 10 cities in the Chinese province of Shandong since the weekend, inundating streets, disrupting traffic,” Reuters reported on June 27.

Shandong’s weather bureau issued thunderstorm alerts on June 26 as several motor vehicles were reportedly stranded on roads covered in waist-deep water, according to the news agency.

Record-high rainfall has fallen across southern and eastern China in recent weeks as part of an annual rainy season which is prone to flooding.