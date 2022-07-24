Report: Indian Politician Hospitalized After Drinking River Water to Prove It Was Clean

Authorities in Punjab, India, airlifted a top local politician to the hospital this week after he reportedly became sick from drinking river water that he had consumed in an attempt to convince constituents the water was clean.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Kali Bein river in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday, marking 22 years since the cleaning of the river, the Indian Express reported.

To show that the river was clean, Mann scooped a glass of water from the river and drank it in front of a crowd.

Two days later, Mann was suffering from severe stomach pains at his residence in Chandigarh and was airlifted 151 miles (244 kilometers) south to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi that night, according to various sources, per the Indian Express.

Doctors diagnosed Mann with an infection, the New Indian Express reported.

While recovering in the hospital, the chief minister “took to Twitter to congratulate the Punjab Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala,” the Indian Express noted.

ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਕਲਚਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਅਨਸਰਾਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਛੇੜੀ ਗਈ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਤਹਿਤ ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਐਂਟੀ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਟਾਸਕ ਫੋਰਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੀ ਸਫ਼ਲਤਾ ਲਈ ਵਧਾਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਹਰ ਕੀਮਤ ‘ਤੇ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 20, 2022

Mann was reportedly released from the hospital Thursday.

The chief minister’s office has not confirmed if he was admitted to the hospital. No reports have proven a relationship between Mann’s drinking of the Kali Bein river water and his reported hospitalization.

The Independent noted that it did not detract social media users from mocking Mann, with some dubbing the downing of the water a “failed PR stunt.”

Punjab Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of polluted water from a ‘holy river’ to prove that water is clean. Now admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/MH1OLwUlUw — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 21, 2022

Mann made a public appearance Saturday at a clinic in Mohali, Punjab, the Indian Express reported.

