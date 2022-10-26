22-Foot Python Swallows Woman Whole in Indonesia

Police confirmed the discovery of the body of a 54-year-old Indonesian woman inside a monster 22-foot python on Monday.

The woman, identified as Jahrah, went to work on Sunday morning at a rubber plantation in the Jambi province of Sumatra island, but she did not return home that evening, CNN Indonesia reported.

Her husband went to the plantation but was unable to find her, according to Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP S Harefa. However, the chief noted that the husband found sandals, a knife, a headscarf, and a jacket near the plantation.

The whole community searched for her that evening but still could not find her. When the search was resumed the following morning, the searchers discovered a bloated python near the plantation, leading them to believe the woman was inside. The snake was caught and killed so residents could open it up.

“After they cut the belly apart, they found it was Jahrah inside,” Harefa told CNN Indonesia.

Video footage captured the disturbing moment residents opened the python up.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

“Everyone was astonished,” said Anto, the head of the local Terjun Gajah village, according to ViralPress via the New York Post. “It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the snake’s stomach.”

Similar documented incidents have occurred before in Indonesia.

In 2017, a 25-year-old man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi, Breitbart News reported.

The following year, a woman was also swallowed by a python on Muna, an island near Sulawesi, after she had gone missing in her garden, the Guardian reported.

Pythons typically kill their prey by constriction before they start eating their food whole. It is very rare they attack humans whole, as they generally go after smaller prey.

