WATCH: Chinese Fighter Jet Closes to Within 10 Feet of U.S. B-52

A Chinese jet fighter closed to within a few feet of a U.S. B-52 bomber aircraft in an act that almost caused a collision over the South China Sea.

The Chinese Shenyang J-11 rapidly approached the bomber in a night intercept and came within 10 feet of contact, the U.S. military said Thursday.

The New York Post reports the plane harassed the B-52 briefly, flying close at “uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet of the B-52, putting both aircraft in danger of a collision,” according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The Post report continued:

U.S. military officials said they were “concerned” by the Chinese pilot’s behavior, claiming China’s recent history of similar stunts puts peace in the region at risk. “We are concerned this pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision,” a military official told the press. Airspace over the South China Sea is strategically valuable, and China has sought to assert control over the region as the U.S. and its allies conduct drills.

The Chinese Communist Party responded with frustration at the airborne exchange, accusing the U.S. of provocation via excessive military presence.

“The U.S. military planes traveled thousands of miles to China’s doorstep to flex muscle,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Aerial intercepts are common in tightly contested airspace, with the U.S. saying there have been more than 180 such incidents since the fall of 2021.

They are not often as close as Tuesday’s incident, however, and with tensions already high between Beijing and Washington, a collision would have had the potential to lead to an escalation.

The U.S. military said in its statement that the incident will not change its approach, AP reports.

“The U.S. will continue to fly, sail and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever international laws allow,” the military said.

Likewise, China showed no sign of backing down.

“China will continue to take resolute measures to maintain its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” Mao said.