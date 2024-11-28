Americans Celebrate: ‘Happy Trumpsgiving’ Trends in the U.S.

“Happy Trumpsgiving” trended on X on Thursday as Americans expressed gratitude that President-elect Donald Trump is heading back to the White House, unleashing a host of holiday-themed Trump memes.

Millions of Americans are gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving, just weeks after the end of a tumultuous and eventful election cycle, which ultimately saw President-elect Trump scoring a victory with 312 electoral votes, sweeping all seven swing states as well as winning the national popular vote — the latter of which makes the sting even worse for leftists, who often like to attack the Electoral College after a Republican presidential win.

The year, many Americans are expressing gratitude that Trump won and is heading back to Make America Great Again.

“Happy TRUMPSGIVING Fellow Patriots,” one X user wrote, sharing a definition of Trumpsgiving, which the meme defined as “the expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the President.”

Others shared memes of turkeys with Trump’s iconic hair. Another meme made the rounds of Melania Trump serving a turkey with Trump to a dinner table which featured Robert F, Kennedy Jr., Joe Rogan, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, Dana White, and Tulsi Gabbard as distinguished guests.

“Happy Thanksgiving, Mr. President. Happy Trumpsgiving,” another said as similar sentiments poured in on social media, making “Happy Trumpsgiving” trend.

The sentiments come as Trump released a message on Thursday, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to all “including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” Trump added.