Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Japanese Prime Minister

President Donald Trump meets with new Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Tokyo on Monday, October 27.

The conservative Takaichi was elected as Japan’s first female prime minister last week. She previously served in Shinzo Abe’s administration, who was a close friend and ally of Trump in his first term.

The president is on a multi-stop trip to meet with allies in Asia this week, arriving in Malaysia on Sunday before moving on to Japan today.