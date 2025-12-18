U.S. Approves Sale of $11 Billion-Worth of Arms to Taiwan

The United States approved the sale of $11 billion-worth of arms to Taiwan on Wednesday in one of the largest weapons packages for the island. The deal prompted an angry backlash from China which continues to threaten the independent, democratic state on an almost daily basis.

AFP reports the move needs U.S. Congressional approval. If that follows, the sale marks the second time since Trump returned to office in January he has helped the embattled island, after a $330 million sale of parts in November.

The latest, much bigger cache features HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment, according to Taipei’s foreign ministry, the AFP report notes.

Other sales in the package include military software valued at more than $1 billion, Javelin and TOW missiles worth more than $700 million, helicopter spare parts worth $96 million and refurbishment kits for Harpoon missiles worth $91 million.

“This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration’s second term, once again demonstrating the U.S.’s firm commitment to Taiwan’s security,” Taipei’s foreign ministry said.

Beijing reacted angrily on Thursday, with the indignant Communist dictatorship condemning the transaction, continuing its long history of harassment of its neighbor.

China, which sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province, condemned the move as “severely undermines China’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

“China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle… and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference, adding that Beijing would take “resolute and forceful measures” to safeguard its territorial integrity.

AP reports the arms sales comes as Taiwan’s government has pledged to raise defense spending to 3.3 percent of the island’s gross domestic product next year and to reach five percent by 2030.

The boost came after Trump and the Pentagon requested Taiwan spend as much as 10 percent of its GDP on its defense, a percentage well above what the U.S. or any of its major allies spend on defense.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the island state under its control.

Taiwan has been self-ruling since 1949 and has never been governed by China’s Communist Party.