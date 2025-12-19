Leftist President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung suggested the country’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) should cover hair loss treatments — deeming the issue a “matter of survival.”

Lee’s announcement reportedly sparked outrage and criticism from opposition politicians, civic groups, and local doctors, all of whom argued that the nation’s healthcare resources should be prioritized for other, more pressing conditions such as cancer.

The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo explained that Lee issued his now-controversial remarks speaking on a livestream meeting at the Health and Welfare Ministry on Tuesday, asserting that “hair loss is now a matter of survival these days” and instructing the government to review extending healthcare coverage for hair loss treatment products as part of a broader directive that would also grant coverage to obesity treatments.

“Isn’t hair loss part of a disease? I hear young people use a lot of hair loss medication—has there been a review?” Lee reportedly asked during the meeting.

Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong answered, “We support treatments for ‘alopecia areata’ caused by medical reasons, but genetic hair loss is not covered by health insurance due to its weak association with medical treatment.”

“In vulgar terms, it’s the principle of not covering ‘baldness,’” Lee rebuked, and added, “Whether to classify this as a disease is not a logical issue but a matter of conceptual framing.”

The South Korean president reportedly continued, “Hair loss medication seems widely used—wouldn’t designating it under medical insurance lower drug prices?”

Chosun reported that Minister Jeong reiterated to the president that cosmetic reasons are excluded from coverage, to which Lee remarked, “hair loss was once seen as a cosmetic issue, but now it’s perceived as a survival matter,” and suggested reviewing limits on frequency or total amounts of the costs are “too burdensome.”

Chosun stated that Lee’s move targets the 2030 demographic ahead of elections. The outlet reported that expanding health insurance coverage for hair loss, as directed by Lee, is expected to “exacerbate” concerns over the depletion of South Korea’s health insurance fund in light of information from the National Assembly Budget Office, which projected this year that the fund would turn to deficit in 2026 due to rising benefit costs.

The Korea Herald reported on Thursday that Lee’s Tuesday remarks, streamed live online, quickly drew criticism from several groups and opposition politicians. The outlet pointed out that presently, Korea’s National Health Insurance Service covers only limited treatments aimed at suppressing hair loss caused by immune system disorders.

The Korean Medical Association, responding to Lee’s suggestion, urged the government to instead focus on prioritizing healthcare coverage for cancer and other serious illnesses. It is reportedly expected that the fund’s cumulative reserves will be depleted by 2028, when the annual deficit is estimated to reach 1.5 trillion won ($10.6 billion).

“The national health insurance system is meant to safeguard treatment for diseases that directly threaten life and for therapies whose effectiveness has been medically proven,” Choi Bo-yun, spokesperson of the conservative People Power Party, said.

“Families of cancer patients are already struggling with anxiety over expensive new medications that remain uncovered by public insurance,” conservative former lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook said, and added that a close relative of hers is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The Korea Herald explained that the reports projecting the healthcare fund deficits in 2026 warned that the country’s rapidly aging population will further undermine the fund’s sustainability by driving up medical spending, unless insurance premiums are raised. President Lee reported called for a review of insurance spending on “treatments for mild symptoms such as cough medications.”

According to medical professionals cited by The Korea Herald, adding hair loss treatments to insurance coverage could place a “significant” burden on the ailing system, with an estimated 2.5 to 10 million hair loss patients in the country representing a total market size of 188 billion won (roughly $127.3 million) as of 2024.

“Health authorities acknowledge that hair loss can affect self-esteem and mental health, particularly among younger people, but have emphasized fiscal caution,” The Korea Herald wrote.

Chosun Ilbo reported on October that four in ten hair loss patients in South Korea are adult men between the ages of 20 and 30, with statistical data showing a 2.7 percent rise over the past four years from patients suffering from balding-related conditions presently covered by the nation’s health insurance, such as alopecia areata, which studies have shown has a genetic predisposition.

The statistical information did not include cases caused by aging, genetic factors, or those treated for cosmetic purposes. According to experts cited by Chosun at the time, the rise in young hair loss patients is attributed to “Westernized diets, stress, smoking, sleep deprivation, and nutritional deficiencies from excessive dieting.”

“While genetic predisposition and aging are primary causes of hair loss, environmental factors like smoking and obesity also contribute,” Kwon Oh-sang, a Professor at Seoul National University Hospital’s dermatology department told Chosun at the time. “The increasing number of overweight individuals in younger age groups is linked to rising hair loss cases.”