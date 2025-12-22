Japan to Increase Requirements for Foreigners to Obtain Citizenship

The Japanese government is preparing to revise its immigration rules to make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain citizenship, including doubling the required period of residency in Japan and adding a requirement for Japanese language proficiency.

Japan has a basic law for requirement citizenship, known as the Nationality Law, that stipulates “five years or more” of residency in Japan before a foreigner can apply for citizenship. The applicant must also be at least 18 years of age, demonstrate financial independence, and have a clean legal record.

The administration of Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is planning to add rules that will increase the minimum length of residency to ten years, and require basic proficiency in Japanese, without actually changing the Nationality Law.

Since the new requirements are administrative procedures rather than changes to the law, it will be possible for the government to grant exemptions for applicants who have “contributed” to Japan, such as athletes who reside in Japan and compete for its sports teams.

“The Nationality Law only sets the minimum conditions. It is not as if we have always granted citizenship with just five years of residence,” a senior Justice Ministry official pointed out to The Asahi Shimbun on Monday.

The changes to the law were advocated by the Japan Innovation Party (commonly known as “Ishin,” which means “renewal”) in a September 2025 policy paper.

Ishin is a fairly young party that quickly grew into the third-largest party in the Japanese legislature, the National Diet, in part by attracting disgruntled voters from the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Ishin, which is more fiscally conservative and reformist than the LDP but agrees with many of the older party’s positions, became a key player in the 2025 election for prime minister, stepping in to become LDP’s coalition partner after its longtime ally Komeito bolted. With Ishin’s help, the LDP was able to elect Takaichi as Japan’s first female prime minister.

Komeito disagreed with LDP’s tough stance against mass migration and LDP lost some voters to an upstart party that takes an even tougher stance against immigration than LDP does, the Sanseito party. Ishin is tougher on immigration than Komeito, but a bit softer than LDP.

Ishin’s policy paper in September pointed out that under the Nationality Law, naturalization only requires five years of residency — but obtaining permanent residency takes ten years.

Ishin argued this was illogical and naturalization should require at least as long to obtain as permanent residency. Ishin also suggested creating a mechanism for revoking nationality after judicial review “in cases where serious falsifications of applications or antisocial behavior are discovered.”

Takaichi stirred up some controversy during her run for office by criticizing bad behavior from foreign tourists — specifically their alleged habit of abusing the beloved deer at a public park in her hometown of Nara. This burnished Takaichi’s reputation for hostility to immigration, which was a net plus for her politically because the Japanese public was concerned about rumors that large numbers of workers from Africa would be imported to make up for Japan’s demographic decline.

Since becoming prime minister, Takaichi has said she wants to “draw a line between xenophobia” and reasonable restrictions on immigration. According to Asahi Shimbun’s report, the LDP is preparing to release its own policy proposals for immigration in January, and a final package of proposed rule changes will probably be ready for Takaichi’s signature by the end of the month.