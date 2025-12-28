President Donald Trump said the United Nations should become more involved in creating world peace amid the clash between Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump made the announcement regarding the two southeast Asian countries in a Truth Social post Sunday.

“I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty,” he stated:

I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion. It was FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be! The United States of America, as always, was proud to help! With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped over the last eleven months, EIGHT, perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them, including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!

The two countries have been fighting on their border for several weeks over territorial claims, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

“The original July ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed. It was formalized in more detail in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia that Trump attended,” the outlet said.

When the fighting escalated again a few weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concerns from America’s officials, per Breitbart News.

“We strongly urge the immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and for both sides to return to the de-escalatory measures outlined in the October 26 Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords signed by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand and witnessed by President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,” he stated.

WATCH — Ambassador Waltz Unveils Trump’s Plan to “Make the U.N. Great Again”:

The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia are over a 118-year-old territorial dispute, per Breitbart News:

The neighboring Asian nations have maintained a territorial dispute since 1907, when Cambodia was under French colonial rule. Thailand has historically maintained that the current borders, first drawn at that time, are inaccurate, while Cambodia has defended the legitimacy of the drawn border lines to claim the contested territory. After eight decades under French rule, Cambodia obtained its independence from France in 1953.

During a speech in September, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres repeatedly praised Trump’s peacemaking efforts around the world, according to Breitbart News. The report also noted, “The government of Cambodia nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in August.”