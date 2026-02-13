Japan Captures Chinese Boat Fishing in Its EEZ, Arrests Captain

Japanese authorities seized a Chinese fishing boat on Thursday and arrested its captain after they caught the vessel illegally fishing inside its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Tokyo-based broadcaster NHK reports Japan’s Fisheries Agency patrol vessels spotted the intruder inside Japan’s EEZ roughly 165 kilometers southwest of the Island of Meshima, in Goto, Nagasaki.

The Chinese vessel reportedly defied an order to stop, leading to its capture.

Kyodo News reportedly identified the ship’s captain as 47 year-old Chinese national Zheng Nianli.

The vessel was reportedly described by Japanese authorities and media as a high-capacity. “tiger net fishing boat” capable of catching large quantities of fish such as mackerel and horse mackerel. 11 people were onboard the vessel at the time of its capture, including its captain. The incident marks Japan’s first seizure of a foreign fishing vessel in 2026 and the first Chinese fishing boat seized since 2022.

“The vessel’s captain was ordered to stop for an inspection by a fisheries inspector, but the vessel failed to comply and fled,” Japan’s fisheries agency said, as per the BBC.

Speaking to reporters during a regular Friday press conference, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the investigation into the case continues, and stressed that the Japanese government will act “resolutely” to prevent and deter illegal operations by foreign fishing vessels.

According to China’s Global Times state propaganda newspaper, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian asserted during a Friday morning press conference that the Chinese government, “has always required Chinese fishermen to conduct operations in accordance with laws and regulations, while firmly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese fishermen.”

The spokesman reportedly said that “it is hoped that the Japanese side will strictly abide by the fisheries agreement reached between China and Japan, enforce the law impartially, and ensure the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese crew members.”

The seizure of a Chinese fishing boat comes amid tensions and strained diplomatic relations between Japan and China.

In November, the Chinese communist regime expressed outrage at Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that a potential Chinese attack against Taiwan could represent a “worst-case scenario” for Japan that could lead to the deployment of Japanese military forces.