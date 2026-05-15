Nolte — Bombshell: Left-Wing Tech Organization Pays Full Salaries of 80 MSM Journalists

If you want to talk about media corruption, how about the discovery that a left-wing political organization has embedded 80 “journalists” in the corporate media by paying their full salaries?

Behind this corruption is a far-left, globalist organization called Effective Altruism (EA), which the New York Post describes as a “billionaire-backed movement [that] aims to solve the world’s problems” which wants to send the message that “unchecked AI will destroy us all,” and that we must “prioritize causes like climate change, global health, poverty, [and] pandemics.”

EA wants to end factory farming. Okay, and replace it with what — insects? We have to feed 8.3 billion people every single day.

No one should blame EA. These fascist tech bros are merely doing whatever it takes to further their fascist cause. If you believe in something, you take every advantage to promote it.

What is obscene here…

What is indefensible here…

What is inexcusable here is this:

To spread their message the group has the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism — funded in part by EA foundations — which pays full salaries of journalists placed inside such newsrooms as Time, Bloomberg, MIT Technology Review and The Guardian, NBC News, and The Verge.

Then there’s Ezra Klein at the New York Times:

New York Times superstar columnist Ezra Klein has maintained deep, longstanding ties to EA and its billionaires, and even uses his widely read NYT column to solicit donations to them.

How can you call yourself a progressive if you solicit donations to an organization run by… billionaires?

These people, man.

Here’s a better question: What credible news outlet would be okay with having a political organization pay the full salaries of their mouthpieces to work in their newsroom?

EA states that they do not influence the “impartial” journalists for whom they pay these full salaries.

Please…

Because, yeah, that’s why they pay millions of dollars a year in salaries — to not get what they want from these 80 embeds.

The true sheep in wolf’s clothing is this EA priority to regulate AI: “How to ensure AI systems continue to further human values, even as they become equal (or superior) to humans in their capabilities, is called the AI alignment problem, and solving it requires advances in computer science,” reads the EA website.

No, no, no, no, no…

The existential risk is letting EA reach its sinister globalist goal and the primary goal of all globalists, which is to use scare tactics to convince the free world to give the globalists their desired control over AI in the name of “safety and fairness.” That plan is all right here:

Many global problems are exacerbated by a lack of trustworthy information. Metaculus is a forecasting technology platform that identifies important questions… aggregates forecasts made by hundreds of forecasters, and weighs them by their past accuracy.

Gee, how interesting that those who seek control over AI will also control “data and algorithms,” and by extension, where all the money goes.

Yeah, that’s what I want: something called Metaculus deciding what’s best for me and mine. That doesn’t sound dystopian at all.

In this AI environment, no conservative idea has the slightest chance of ever seeing the light of day. Normal People will be censored and blacklisted without even knowing they are being censored and blacklisted. We’ll be brushed aside as globalists use AI to justify their fascist horrors of unfettered immigration, fake meat, and the end of affordable energy.

I still can’t get over this…

NBC News, Bloomberg, Time, and the Guardian allow people whose salaries are paid for by a political organization to work in their newsrooms.

That is no different than purchasing the services of a defense attorney that allows the prosecutor to pay the salaries of that attorney’s law clerks.

That is no different than the Green Bay Packers allowing the Chicago Bears to pay the salaries of the Packers’ coaches.

No matter how corrupt you think the corporate media are, you will always discover it’s ten times worse.