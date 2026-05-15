JD Vance Exposes $15 Million in Medicaid Theft by Single Migrant in Maine

Vice President JD Vance exposed the theft of $15 million in Medicaid funding committed by a single migrant in Maine during a visit to Bangor on Thursday.

“Fraud is exactly what happens when you’ve got a government that is not fighting for the American people but is fighting for fraudsters and illegal aliens. And it has to stop. And under the Trump administration, we are fighting it every single day,” Vance said speaking to a packed hanger at an event to boost former Gov. Paul LePage’s bid for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Vance, who called the State of Maine the “bronze medalist” in fraud after California and Minnesota, went on to say that LePage highlighted the fraud, but then-Democrat Attorney General Janet Mills refused to prosecute such cases.

The Ohioan pointed to just one case where a migrant billed the state for millions to provide “interpreter services” for illegal aliens, but never provided any such services at all.

“Rakiya Mohamed was not a particularly upstanding citizen… she was providing zero services and collecting $15 million over a five year period that was going directly into her pocket,” Vance said.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Rakiya Mohamed, who was associated with a company called Bright Future Healthier You, fraudulently billed Medicaid for millions in services that were never provided. Mohamed was one of four who were indicted in the scheme. Others included company president Abdihamid Hassan and Abdifitah Abdi. All three are Somali migrants. A fourth employee, Asmo Dol, was also implicated, but the suspect passed away in June only a few months after she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Rakiya Mohamed pleaded guilty in March to filing a false tax return.

Vance promised that scrutiny by the Trump administration on Maine’s climate of fraud is just the beginning.

“I can’t promise but I suspect we’re going to find hundreds of millions of more dollars every single month that we look in the state of Maine, because this is not a state that takes it seriously,” Vance said.

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